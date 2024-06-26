RCCI-Civil Defence To Enhance Mutual Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence.
According to the details, a delegation comprising officials from Civil Defence Punjab led by Director Civil Defence, visited RCCI here on Wednesday and held meeting with President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf.The meeting focused on discussing safety measures, enhancing collaboration between RCCI and Civil Defence, and exploring initiatives to improve emergency response and preparedness in the region.
Barak Ullah assured the participants that his department would provide all out of support and assistance for safety measures and compliance under inspection.
Saqib Rafiq, while appreciating the important role played by Civil Defence during national calamity underscored the need to arrange regular activities regarding civil defence to train and cognize citizens about fundamental emergency response.
Senior members and officials from both sides attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails2 minutes ago
-
6 NA committees elect their chairmen2 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held2 minutes ago
-
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana49 minutes ago
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding50 minutes ago
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level50 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA50 minutes ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak50 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project55 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-2559 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar59 minutes ago