RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence.

According to the details, a delegation comprising officials from Civil Defence Punjab led by Director Civil Defence, visited RCCI here on Wednesday and held meeting with President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf.The meeting focused on discussing safety measures, enhancing collaboration between RCCI and Civil Defence, and exploring initiatives to improve emergency response and preparedness in the region.

Barak Ullah assured the participants that his department would provide all out of support and assistance for safety measures and compliance under inspection.

Saqib Rafiq, while appreciating the important role played by Civil Defence during national calamity underscored the need to arrange regular activities regarding civil defence to train and cognize citizens about fundamental emergency response.

Senior members and officials from both sides attended the meeting.