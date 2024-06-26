Open Menu

RCCI-Civil Defence To Enhance Mutual Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Civil Defence Punjab resolve to enhance mutual collaboration for strengthening response to emergency services in the city. Both the institutions further agreed to jointly explore means and opportunities to improve preparedness of the Civil Defence.

According to the details, a delegation comprising officials from Civil Defence Punjab led by Director Civil Defence, visited RCCI here on Wednesday and held meeting with President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, along with Group Leader Sohail Altaf.The meeting focused on discussing safety measures, enhancing collaboration between RCCI and Civil Defence, and exploring initiatives to improve emergency response and preparedness in the region.

Barak Ullah assured the participants that his department would provide all out of support and assistance for safety measures and compliance under inspection.

Saqib Rafiq, while appreciating the important role played by Civil Defence during national calamity underscored the need to arrange regular activities regarding civil defence to train and cognize citizens about fundamental emergency response.

Senior members and officials from both sides attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

2 minutes ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

2 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

2 minutes ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

49 minutes ago
 Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

50 minutes ago
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

50 minutes ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

50 minutes ago
 8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Muba ..

8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

50 minutes ago
 International Bar Association raises alarm over dr ..

International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..

50 minutes ago
 KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regard ..

KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project

55 minutes ago
 Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan