RCCI Committed To Engage Youth In Healthy Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

RCCI committed to engage youth in healthy activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) youth club would play a key role in engaging the city's youth towards development and face-lift of the city.

This was stated by RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem while addressing the launching ceremony of RCCI Youth Club here Thursday.

He said the prime objective of this youth club was to provide a platform and opportunity to youth to participate in healthy activities like tree plantation, environmental drives, interactive sessions and training workshops to enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship.

He said a step was taken to strengthen industry-academia linkage and promote healthy activities in the region.

He said RCCI had taken many initiatives including organizing global entrepreneurship week as a step to facilitate youth, develop stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity, he added.

"We hope that our efforts of strengthening Industry - Academia linkages will prove to be fruitful and we will see better and more entrepreneurs in future", he further added.

Malik informed that Women business Incubation Center (WBIC) established by RCCI had been functional where women entrepreneurs were being provided with trainings, information and skill set on product development, pricing, packaging and export marketing etc. to establish and run their own businesses.

Shahid Saleem said RCCI also organized first T20 inter club cricket championship this year aiming to promote healthy activities among the youth. It's a part of RCCI key initiative "Glorious Rawalpindi" aiming to mainstream the positive image of the city through different parts and segments including sports activities, beautification and revival of historical places of Rawalpindi, he added.

