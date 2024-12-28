RCCI Condoled With Azerbaijan Ambassador Over Tragic Plane Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 08:50 PM
A delegation comprising executive committee members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad and expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A delegation comprising executive committee members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad and expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives.
During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, Usman Shaukat conveyed deep sorrow on behalf of RCCI and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He also extended prayers for strength and patience for the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.
"The RCCI stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan during this moment of profound grief and loss", he said.
Recent Stories
RugbyU: French Top 14 result
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poo ..
3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region
UAE supports diplomatic efforts to resolve crisis in Sudan
Light earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla with no effect
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash2 minutes ago
-
8 people charged with facilitating land occupation3 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,023 complaints24 minutes ago
-
President Zardari vows to uphold Bhutto family's legacy of serving humanity, poor24 minutes ago
-
3-day digital skills course for journalists held in Multan24 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 9.018m from 257 defaulters in 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
414 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region34 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad to resolve public grievances on priority45 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to move forward in politics: Khawaja Asif53 minutes ago
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched1 hour ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister1 hour ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad2 hours ago