RCCI condoled with Azerbaijan ambassador over tragic plane crash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A delegation comprising executive committee members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by its President Usman Shaukat visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad and expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which claimed numerous lives.

During his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador, Khazar Farhadov, Usman Shaukat conveyed deep sorrow on behalf of RCCI and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls. He also extended prayers for strength and patience for the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

"The RCCI stands in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan during this moment of profound grief and loss", he said.