RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal.

In an official statement issued here on Wednesday, RCCI President Usman Shaukat lauded General Asim Munir’s exceptional leadership and professional excellence, particularly highlighting his commendable role during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous.

He noted that General Munir’s strategic command and unwavering resolve were instrumental in neutralizing hostile threats and safeguarding Pakistan’s national interests.

Shaukat emphasized that this historic promotion is a well-deserved recognition of General Munir’s outstanding contributions to the defense of the homeland and the restoration of regional stability.

“The elevation to the rank of Field Marshal not only honors his exemplary service but also sends a strong message of triumph, unity, strength, and continuity,” he added.