RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 10:10 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the rank of Field Marshal.
In an official statement issued here on Wednesday, RCCI President Usman Shaukat lauded General Asim Munir’s exceptional leadership and professional excellence, particularly highlighting his commendable role during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsous.
He noted that General Munir’s strategic command and unwavering resolve were instrumental in neutralizing hostile threats and safeguarding Pakistan’s national interests.
Shaukat emphasized that this historic promotion is a well-deserved recognition of General Munir’s outstanding contributions to the defense of the homeland and the restoration of regional stability.
“The elevation to the rank of Field Marshal not only honors his exemplary service but also sends a strong message of triumph, unity, strength, and continuity,” he added.
Recent Stories
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrori ..
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Sae ..
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, special prayers offe ..19 seconds ago
-
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar20 seconds ago
-
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel22 seconds ago
-
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes23 seconds ago
-
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization2 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters3 minutes ago
-
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser14 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrorist attack14 minutes ago
-
Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Saeed14 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown15 minutes ago
-
Court directs accused to ensure attendances in reference pertaining illegal allotments in E-1115 minutes ago