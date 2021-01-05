UrduPoint.com
RCCI Delegation Calls On CEO PIA

Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its president Mohammad Nasir Mirza called on Chief Executive of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik at his office here Tuesday.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and Former President Zahid Latif Khan were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Arshad Malik lauded the RCCI efforts to promote trade activities and improve Pakistan's image abroad.

The business community should come forward and play their due role in helping PIA to come out of crisis, he added.

PIA will soon sign an agreement with the RCCI under which PIA will also give special discounts for the convenience of the members and their families, the CEO further added.

Nasir Mirza said that PIA is our national airline and our national identity around the world.

The business community will play its part in overcoming the challenges faced by the national airline.

He appreciated the special facilities provided by PIA for RCCI Gwadar conference and Turbat visit and expressed hope that it would continue to work with PIA.

He also invited PIA for partnerships for RCCI conferences and exhibitions for the year 2021. President Nasir Mirza also gave a briefing to CEO Arshad Malik on the ongoing activities of the Chamber.

