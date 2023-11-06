RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Romania

A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on H.E Mr Eduard-Robert PREDA Charge D Affairs/ Minister Plenipotentiary at the Romania Embassy here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on H.E Mr Eduard-Robert PREDA Charge D Affairs/ Minister Plenipotentiary at the Romania Embassy here on Monday.

According to RCCI spokesman, Charge D Affaires of the Romanian Embassy appreciated RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade and diplomatic ties.

He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore trade and investment opportunities for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Saqib Rafiq during the meeting urged for opportunities in non-conventional sectors including Pharma, IT, Services, Surgical Goods, Machinery tools and parts.

He said that Pakistan considers Romania an important country not only in the context of the EU but also in view of Romania’s historical role as a supporter of multilateralism.

Matters related to enhancing bilateral trade, investment opportunities, networking and chamber-to-chamber connectivity, exploring new markets and visit of trade delegations and information sharing from both sides to enhance trade relations and to explore the potential cooperation between both countries came under discussion.

President Saqib Rafiq also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mr Nicolae Goia (late) Former Ambassador of Romania in Islamabad.