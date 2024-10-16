RCCI Delegation Calls On Deputy Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A delegation led by RCCI President Usman Shaukat on Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, and discussed progress on various key projects and civic concerns in the city.
Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Former President Saqib Rafiq, and members of the RCCI Executive Committee were also present.
The meeting focused on several critical issues, including the ongoing Ring Road project and the development of economic zones around it.
The delegation discussed in detail the potential benefits of these zones for the city's economy and emphasized the need to expedite their construction.
Deputy Commissioner assured the RCCI that the Ring Road project would be completed by June 2025. He said that a Central Business District (CBD) was also being established which would increase commercial activity.
He appreciated the Chamber's proposals regarding the establishment of economic zones around the Ring Road, acknowledging their importance in boosting local commerce and infrastructure.
During the discussion, President Usman Shaukat reiterated RCCI's full support for the Dengue Prevention Campaign, affirming the Chamber's commitment to launching a special awareness drive among the business community.
However, he raised concerns about the strict measures being taken under anti-dengue regulations, including the sealing of business centers and FIRs against businessmen. He stressed that such extreme measures cause unnecessary fear in the business community, and urged for a more balanced approach.
The delegation also addressed the pressing issues of encroachments and parking problems in various commercial areas of Rawalpindi, such as Sadar Cantt, Tench Bhatta, Commercial Market, and Raja Bazaar. President Usman Shaukat highlighted the need for a comprehensive plan to eliminate encroachments and alleviate parking challenges, which are hindering smooth business operations.
The Deputy Commissioner assured that the administration would take the Chamber's suggestions into consideration and work towards a sustainable solution.
The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue close collaboration between the RCCI and local authorities to resolve civic issues and promote business-friendly initiatives.
