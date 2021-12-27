RCCI delegation calls on DG NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on Director General, National Command and Operation Center, (NCOC) Major General, Asif Mehmood Goraya here on Monday.

The delegation included group leader Sohail Altaf, former president Nasir Mirza, senior vice president Asim Malik and former Vice President Shah Reza Malik.

Maj Gen Asif Goraya appreciated the Rawalpindi Chamber's vaccination and awareness campaign against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The meeting also discussed vaccination drive on COVID -19, health care and vaccination, awareness campaigns and other joint programs.

The President RCCI briefed the DG on the ongoing activities and future programmes of the chamber.

He assured all kinds of support and assistance to NCOC in tackling the Corona epidemic and offered joint efforts to make vaccination campaigns effective.

The delegation lauded NCOC's effective drive and measures in controlling COVID -19 spread in the country.