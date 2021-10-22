UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Calls On Malaysian Envoy, Discuss Bilateral Trade Ties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:09 PM

RCCI delegation calls on Malaysian Envoy, discuss bilateral trade ties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation led by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf called on Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio and discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and relations at the chambers of commerce level of both countries.

Talking to the delegation, the ambassador said that Malaysia and Pakistan have deep and friendly relations. He said that Malaysia desired to increase trade ties with Pakistan. However, he added that bilateral trade volume was meager and needed to be improved in favour of Malaysia.

"Pakistan can take advantage of trade opportunities to increase cooperation in agricultural machinery and pharmaceuticals," he added.

The Envoy lauded RCCI efforts in promoting regional trade. The RCCI president briefed the ambassador on the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber and said that the Pakistan exports to Malaysia were around $ 240, which were very low and urged that there was a need to explore new sectors for joint ventures.

He suggested that bilateral trade in services, edibles, tourism, halal food, and agriculture be enhanced.

The RCCI president also invited the ambassador to visit the Chamber on occasion.

