RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickramahere here on Monday.

According to a statement issued here, while talking to the delegation, the High Commissioner said Sri Lanka has deep historical, cultural, and trade ties with Pakistan.

He said that bilateral trade relations could be further strengthened in many areas from the current level, adding mutual ties in pharmaceuticals, food, gems and jewelery, tourism and education can be heightened.

On the occasion, Mohan Wijewickramahere appreciated the Chamber's efforts to promote trade activities and added that the High Commission would provide all possible assistance to the Chamber to exchange trade delegations.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber, Nadeem Rauf, briefed the High Commissioner about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

The President said that there were many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in construction, tourism, education, gems and jewelery, marble and pharmaceutical.

He also invited the High Commissioner to visit the Chamber, which the High Commissioner accepted.