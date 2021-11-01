UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Calls On Sri Lankan High Commission

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:36 PM

RCCI delegation calls on Sri Lankan High Commission

A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickramahere here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickramahere here on Monday.

According to a statement issued here, while talking to the delegation, the High Commissioner said Sri Lanka has deep historical, cultural, and trade ties with Pakistan.

He said that bilateral trade relations could be further strengthened in many areas from the current level, adding mutual ties in pharmaceuticals, food, gems and jewelery, tourism and education can be heightened.

On the occasion, Mohan Wijewickramahere appreciated the Chamber's efforts to promote trade activities and added that the High Commission would provide all possible assistance to the Chamber to exchange trade delegations.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber, Nadeem Rauf, briefed the High Commissioner about the ongoing activities of the Chamber and future programs.

The President said that there were many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in construction, tourism, education, gems and jewelery, marble and pharmaceutical.

He also invited the High Commissioner to visit the Chamber, which the High Commissioner accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Education Sri Lanka Visit Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Moscow to Host Exhibition of Russian Masterpieces ..

Moscow to Host Exhibition of Russian Masterpieces From American Collections Next ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secr ..

Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected - White H ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan exports increase to $2.471 billion in Oct ..

Pakistan exports increase to $2.471 billion in October: MoC

2 minutes ago
 CM Aide stresses for access to int'l market to boo ..

CM Aide stresses for access to int'l market to boost KP rich culture, art

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed on Panahgahs, Ehsaas cards

Prime Minister briefed on Panahgahs, Ehsaas cards

2 minutes ago
 Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pre ..

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.