RCCI delegation calls on Uzbek ambassador

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) delegation headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on Mr Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) delegation headed by President Saqib Rafiq called on Mr Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, here on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued here, the RCCI President gave a briefing to the Envoy on RCCI's current activities and upcoming events.

Ambassador Aybek Arif Usmanov, while talking to the delegation, lauded RCCI's efforts to promote trade and business activities in the region.

He said the relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are historic and friendly, while both countries share a common history and faith.

The envoy informed that the Transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would promote mutual trade.

Matters related to the exchange of business delegations, trades, expos, facilitation of bilateral dealings, and visas were also discussed.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Former Vice President Mr Shahraiz Ashraf Malik, and Secretary General RCCI Mr Irfan Manan Khan were also present on the occasion.