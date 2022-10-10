UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Discusses City's Development Projects With Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:04 PM

RCCI delegation discusses city's development projects with Commissioner

A Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation led by President Saqib Rafiq called on Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan in his office here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation led by President Saqib Rafiq called on Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan in his office here on Monday.

According to a statement, the development projects of the city, especially the Rawalpindi Economic Corridor (Ring Road), Industrial Estate Rawat, beautification of markets and bazaars, widening of Kacheri Chowk, encroachment and traffic issues were discussed during the meeting.

Emphasizing the construction of parking plazas, the RCCI President suggested that the proposed sites for parking plazas were Bani Chowk, Commercial Market, Committee Chowk and old tehsildar Office Liaquat Road.

While acknowledging the business community issues, the Commissioner assured support and assistance and said an operation would be started soon to eliminate encroachments.

He said that Peshawar road would be made signal free and added that Rawalpindi Chamber would also be included in the committees to oversee the progress on development projects, including Ring Road.

He added that the project of widening Kachhari Chowk would be started at the earliest as this would improve the traffic flow.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan congratulated the newly elected RCCI officials on assuming office.

The group leader and former President RCCI Sohail Altaf, senior vice president Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, vice president Faisal Shehzad, and former presidents Najam Rehan and Asad Mashhadi were included in the delegation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Road Traffic Bani Rawalpindi Progress Chamber Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood-affected areas

41 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

30 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.