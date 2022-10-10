(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation led by President Saqib Rafiq called on Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan in his office here on Monday.

According to a statement, the development projects of the city, especially the Rawalpindi Economic Corridor (Ring Road), Industrial Estate Rawat, beautification of markets and bazaars, widening of Kacheri Chowk, encroachment and traffic issues were discussed during the meeting.

Emphasizing the construction of parking plazas, the RCCI President suggested that the proposed sites for parking plazas were Bani Chowk, Commercial Market, Committee Chowk and old tehsildar Office Liaquat Road.

While acknowledging the business community issues, the Commissioner assured support and assistance and said an operation would be started soon to eliminate encroachments.

He said that Peshawar road would be made signal free and added that Rawalpindi Chamber would also be included in the committees to oversee the progress on development projects, including Ring Road.

He added that the project of widening Kachhari Chowk would be started at the earliest as this would improve the traffic flow.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan congratulated the newly elected RCCI officials on assuming office.

The group leader and former President RCCI Sohail Altaf, senior vice president Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, vice president Faisal Shehzad, and former presidents Najam Rehan and Asad Mashhadi were included in the delegation.