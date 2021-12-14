UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Expresses Condolence With Sri Lankan HC

Tue 14th December 2021

RCCI delegation expresses condolence with Sri Lankan HC

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner (HC) Admiral Mohan Vijaywickrama here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) delegation called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner (HC) Admiral Mohan Vijaywickrama here on Tuesday.

According to RCCI spokesman, the delegation conveyed its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Sri Lanka over the recent Sialkot tragedy.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner thanked the delegation for expressing solidarity on the Sialkot incident and said that incidents like Sialkot would not affect the relations between the two countries.

The high commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by the RCCI for the promotion of trade activities and organizing business conferences and awards ceremonies in Colombo.

Admiral Mohan informed that a prominent Sri Lankan trade delegation would visit Pakistan soon.

On the occasion, the RCCI President Nadeem Rauf also briefed the High Commissioner on the recent successful "Business Opportunities Conference and Achievement Awards" organized by the Chamber in Colombo during the last week of November.

He informed that several MoUs were signed at the Colombo BOC to promote bilateral trade cooperation and networking in various sectors. Nadeem Rauf further told him that it was a great honour for us that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Commerce Minister Dr Bandola Gunawardhana were the special guests at the event.

At the trade conference, the Sri Lankan Minister of Commerce had agreed to bring a trade delegation to Pakistan in the coming months to boost bilateral trade, he added.

