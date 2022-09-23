UrduPoint.com

RCCI Delegation Meets Chairman RDA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 07:52 PM

A delegation led by President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) Ch. Nadeem Rauf along with newly elected President RCCI, Saqib Rafique here on Friday met the Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

On the occasion, President RCCI appreciated the renovation work of Gymkhana Rawalpindi and work of GT Road, Rashid Minhas Road (Mayo Road) Rawalpindi

In the meeting, the progress of the city's development projects, especially Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Expressway project were also discussed.

The President RCCI while talking about the Ring Road said"This project is an important development project of the city and the business community considers it as a game changer." RCCI President also emphasized that establishment of industrial and economic zones along the ring road would help generate income, create employment and business opportunities in the area.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza told the delegation that work on Ring Road project and Lai Expressway project would be started soon.

Nadeem Rauf emphasized that the ring road project should not be delayed anymore and work should also be started on the industrial zones along the ring road.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that a consultancy firm has been hired for the ring road project and work on the project would be started soon.

He said shifting of goods transport terminals, warehouses and general bus stands on the ring road would help lessen traffic load on the city roads. Cottage industry would also be shifted out of city areas which would also help reduce the traffic pressure on the city's main arteries, he added.

The DG further said that the suggestions of RCCI would be incorporated for the development and beautification of the city and assured that the RDA was coming up with a comprehensive and long-term plan to eradicate encroachments from the city areas permanently.

Group leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan and other newly elected office bearers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

