UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Delegation Visits Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:40 PM

RCCI delegation visits Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday to promote tourist destinations of religious importance and address the problems faced by the tourism sector.

RCCI President Saboor Malik on the occasion said that the country can be made attractive for tourism by promoting local tourism. He said that in order to bring the positive image of Pakistan to the world, it is necessary to facilitate access to tourist destinations. "We must take care of old and historic buildings and business community is ready to contribute in this regard," he saidHe said that the security situation has been improved considerably and foreign tourists are also coming on regular basis.

Malik said that tourism accounts for 2.8 percent of Pakistan's GDP and 10 percent of global GDP, and urged the government to make an extensive effort to increase its participation.

"To promote local tourism it was necessary to reduce the transportation cost so that more people can see the tourist destinations in the country, he suggested. He urged the government to give incentives to the private sector to promote tourism and provide maximum facilities for the tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

26 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

26 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

43 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

39 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

39 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.