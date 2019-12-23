RCCI delegation visits Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday to promote tourist destinations of religious importance and address the problems faced by the tourism sector.

RCCI President Saboor Malik on the occasion said that the country can be made attractive for tourism by promoting local tourism. He said that in order to bring the positive image of Pakistan to the world, it is necessary to facilitate access to tourist destinations. "We must take care of old and historic buildings and business community is ready to contribute in this regard," he saidHe said that the security situation has been improved considerably and foreign tourists are also coming on regular basis.

Malik said that tourism accounts for 2.8 percent of Pakistan's GDP and 10 percent of global GDP, and urged the government to make an extensive effort to increase its participation.

"To promote local tourism it was necessary to reduce the transportation cost so that more people can see the tourist destinations in the country, he suggested. He urged the government to give incentives to the private sector to promote tourism and provide maximum facilities for the tourists.