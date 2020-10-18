RCCI delegation visits DEPO for cooperation in exhibitions

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza called on Director General Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Major General Tahir Gulzar Malik.

Director Coordination Brigadier Syed Ali Ammar Haider was also present on the occasion.

Director DEPO, Major General Tahir Gulzar Malik briefed the delegation on defense related products and services.

He said that the DEPO has achieved a lot in the last 20 years in the export of defense equipment and services. The IDEAS Defense Exhibition is being held every year with the participation of companies, defense analysts, delegates and top experts from abroad. The IDEAS platform has enhanced information and interactions with defense innovation, new technologies, future defense equipment and services.

He lauded the efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions. He said that DEPO has been participating in RCCI International Rawal Expo every year.

Rawalpindi Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that Pakistan is self-sufficient in defense capability. Now Pakistan has also earned a good repute in the export of defense parts, arms, training aircraft, and military equipment. He said that exhibitions play important role in the economic self-reliance and export of any country.

He also gave a briefing on the ongoing activities of the Chamber. The delegation included Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and members of the executive Committee.