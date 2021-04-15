RCCI demands extension in business hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an extension in business hours amid Ramzan and Covid-19 and urged the Government to review its notification to close businesses by 6:00 pm during the month of Ramadan.

Mohammad Nasir Mirza, President RCCI, in a statement said that businesses volume increased during Ramzan due to Eid shopping's and restricting the timings for businesses would have an adverse effect on business activities.

The business community has suffered badly due to COVID-19 and reducing business hours would cause more rush in the markets which would lead to further spread of Covid-19, he said.

He proposed that business hours during Ramazan month shall be extended to 11 pm.

The chambers of commerce and business representative bodies should be taken into full confidence and RCCI has always urged the Government to consult stakeholders while finalizing any trade-related policy.

Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that reducing hours for business activities for a country like Pakistan would certainly be very harmful to our economy.

The government should take measures to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in markets and allow all businesses to operate at normal timings to save them from further losses, he suggested.

He proposed that measures should be taken to avoid the rush at business premises, hand sanitisers should be kept ready at business places and social distancing should be maintained. RCCI is already running a social media awareness campaign on wearing masks and urged its members and trade bodies to strictly observe the SOPs.