UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Demands Lowering Interest Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

RCCI demands lowering interest rate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the government to lower the interest rate as it had increased the credit cost of commercial banks which is badly affecting the growth of industrial activities and added more difficulties for the small and medium enterprise (SME).

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement on Sunday, said that the monetary policy should be based on ground realities and all the stakeholders must be taken on board while formulating the policy. He said that the sharp increase in interest rate had discouraged the investors from considering Pakistan for investment and badly affected investment in different projects.

He said that Pakistan needed quick revival of business and industrial activities to improve the health of the economy, the current rate of interest rate, and 13.25 percent had made the cost of credit unaffordable for business community and badly affected their efforts for promoting business activities.

The government recent data shows that trade deficit has sharply declined, almost 35 percent in last quarter, this has given a huge breathing space and SBP should revise the interest rate here, he suggested.

He asked Advisor on Finance, Revenue Dr Hafiz Sheikh to review the SBP monetary policy and must hold a meeting with the business leaders to discuss and devise a new strategy for steering the economy out of current troubles.

He said that Pakistan economy is facing huge challenge of export fall, contraction in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM), unemployment, lack of infrastructure and impediments in taxation. The sharp decline in low interest can re-energize the industrial wheel, he added. Lower interest rate will also ease the pressure on Government to make its key projects like Kamyab Nojwaan and Ehsaas, he further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Rawalpindi Enterprise Chamber Sunday Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

51 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

1 hour ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

1 hour ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.