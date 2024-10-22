RCCI Discusses Economic Development Projects With Commissioner Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by President Usman Shaukat, called on Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engineer Aamir Khattak, to discuss ongoing development projects in the city.
The meeting focused on the progress of the Ring Road project, the establishment of economic and industrial zones, and other infrastructure and civic developments.
The commissioner briefed the RCCI delegation on the progress of the Ring Road project, stating that Phase I was on track for completion by March-April 2025.
He informed that the DC office and the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would provide detailed briefings at RCCI.
He further nominated a focal person to coordinate briefings on the Rawalpindi Master Plan including the establishment of industrial zones around the Ring.
The Commissioner also discussed the expanded role of the waste management company under the "Suthra Punjab" initiative, now covering 22 tehsils across the division.
Enhanced sanitation efforts, along with fencing, road construction, and the creation of green belts along Lai Nullah, are being prioritized.
Additionally, the Commissioner committed to visiting the Rawat Industrial Estate to personally review the construction and patchwork on the link road.
Matters related to the Kechhari Chowk expansion, the construction of a link road to the Rawat Industrial Estate, the paving of the road to Rak Dhamial Graveyard, and issues related to the encroachments, traffic management, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist those in need also came in discussion.
President RCCI, Usman Shaukat expressed the Chamber’s full support for these development projects and assured of RCCI’s continued collaboration. He extended an invitation to the Commissioner to visit the Chamber.
The RCCI delegation included Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former Presidents Asad Mashadi and Saqib Rafiq, along with executive committee members.
