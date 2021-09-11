RCCI elections 2021-22; Executive body elected unopposed

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The election of corporate and associate class members had been completed in the annual election of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) for the year 2021-22 here Saturday.

According to a statement issued here, 11 candidates had filed nomination papers for five seats of corporate class, while 23 candidates filed papers for five associate class seats.

Later the 6 candidates for corporate class and 18 candidates for associate class withdrew their nomination papers, resulting the remaining five candidates for each class were declared successful uncontested.

Chaudhry Nadeem Rauf, Waqas bin Mahmood, Mudassir Maqbool, Rafiq Khan and Khawaja Farooq Ali were elected as corporate member while Asim Mahmood, Faisal Shehzad, Tariq Najib Butt, Wasim Aslam and Martin Pervez were elected unopposed to the five associate class seats.

On the occasion, Rawalpindi Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik and group leaders, Sohail Altaf and SM Naseem, former presidents and members congratulated the newly elected members of the executive committee.

They expressed hope that the newly elected members of the Chamber would play a significant role in the trade and industrial development of the region and would spare no effort for the betterment of the business community in particular.