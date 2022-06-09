RCCI enthusiastic about business-friendly 2022-23 budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The business community expressed hope that the Federal government would present a business-friendly budget for 2022-23.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf said in a statement that the business community was concerned about the current economic situation in the country and expected that the budget would be progressive and business-friendly.

Nadeem said the business community was optimistic that existing taxpayers would no longer be burdened to achieve tax targets, and incentives for the textile, IT, construction, and real estate sectors would be maintained.

He said that in the pre-budget conference, the finance minister assured the budget would be business-friendly.

"Due to the devaluation of the rupee and high inflation, the tax targets will be met easily. But, he added, "we hope that the existing taxpayers will not be taxed," he added.

Nadeem stressed that while maintaining the incentives and facilities given to the industry, the government should demonstrate the continuity of its policies.

"A ban on the import of luxury goods is a welcome step, but the import of raw materials for the industry should be continued." Similarly, no restrictions should be imposed on importing CKD kits so assemblers can continue their work; he said that the auto sector had performed well, so incentives should be continued.

According to the Economic Survey, GDP growth has increased by 6 percent in the last year. To maintain this, it is necessary to continue the incentives given to those sectors that are doing healthy.

President Nadeem Rauf said the government should focus on traditional and non-conventional sectors like gems and jewellery, IT, marble, pharma and poultry.

He added that SMEs should be promoted, and special packages should be given to allied industries connected with LSM.

Industrial zones should be established so that local parts production could be possible, decreasing import bills.

He suggested that the government focus on renewable energy sources for affordable power supply, including solar and wind.

Meanwhile, President of Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir, told APP that the business community stood with the government to overcome energy crises.

He said that if energy crises were resolved with the closure of business at 8:30 p.m., the traders would cooperate with the government in this regard.

However, he urged the government to take practical steps to resolve the prevailing economic situation of the country.