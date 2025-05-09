RCCI express solidarity with armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted a special event to express strong solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The gathering witnessed enthusiastic participation from chamber officials, business leaders, members, and civil society representatives.

The business community, speaking in unison, pledged complete support to the armed forces with a resounding message:

"We stand with our armed forces, we will continue to stand by them, and we will support them in defending our nation at all costs."

The attendees reaffirmed their unwavering commitment, declaring that the business community will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the country.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said, "The world is watching — arrogance and Rafale jets have been brought to dust by the will of Allah."

Lt. Gen. (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, former National Security Advisor, said that the enemy struck first, divine providence granted us the upper hand.

Air Marshal (R) Aamir Masood in his address highlighted that enemy attempted to take control of the air with 75 fighter jets, but the Pakistan Air Force thwarted their plan completely.

Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham bin Siddique assured, "The Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to deal with all possible scenarios."

These distinguished defense experts, along with Brigadier Kamran Ahmed from NDMA, briefed the business community on the current situation in light of ongoing Indian aggression.

The event was presided over by RCCI President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf, with Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, CEO of Centaurus Group Sardar Yasir, Chairman Youth Affairs Abdullah Hameed Gul, members of the Executive Committee, former presidents, and key trader representatives including Ajmal Baloch, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sharjeel Mir, Chaudhry Mumtaz, and Chaudhry Farooq in attendance.

A large number of women members and civil society participants, including President of Women Chamber Quratulain, also graced the occasion.