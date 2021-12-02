RCCI expresses concern over encroachment and traffic congestion in the city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed grave concerns over increasing encroachments and demanded the departments concerned to remove illegal encroachments affecting their business.

Talking to a delegation of traders association led by President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir and Chaudhry Iqbal, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf assured all kinds of support and reiterated that the Chamber would raise this issue to all the relevant stakeholders.

He said that all major markets and bazaars of the city were facing encroachment and traffic congestion, and due to traffic congestion, customers had stopped coming to the city areas for shopping.

President RCCI said that the Chamber has taken up the matter with the district administration in a comprehensive manner to eliminate encroachments and reduce traffic congestion.

He said that relocation of markets outside the city was the only way to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Nadeem added that the Chairman RDA is expected to visit the Chamber next week for a presentation on Ring Road to the traders as the Ring road and Leh Expressway were significant development projects in the city.

Earlier, Chaudhry Iqbal and Sharjeel Mir congratulated the officials of the Chamber and said that businesses had been ruined due to encroachment and heavy traffic in the city.