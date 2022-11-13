UrduPoint.com

RCCI Food Festival Concluded At Ayub National Park

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day food festival organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) concluded at Ayub National Park, here, on Sunday.

In the festival more than 55 food stalls were set up representing delicious and diverse Pakistani cuisines.

Pakistani popular singer Natsha Baig performed at the festival together with Chef Gulzar, Shan Khan, Bakhsi Brother, Mash Baloch, Hassan Darbuka and others.

The ladies of the Indonesian embassy also amazed the visitors of the 2nd Pindi Food Fest, 2022 with "Angklung" performance playing "Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da" by the Beatles and traditional folksong.

Indonesian food stall attracted many visitors who wanted to experience some similarities with Pakistani dishes but were encouraged to join in by the unique flavors of Indonesian cuisines.

