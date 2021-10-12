UrduPoint.com

RCCI Holds Farewell Party For Outgoing RCB Station Commander

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

RCCI holds farewell party for outgoing RCB station commander

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday arranged a farewell party in honour of the outgoing Station Commander of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday arranged a farewell party in honour of the outgoing Station Commander of Rawalpindi Cantonment board(RCB) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani.

The station commander attended the ceremony along with the newly appointed station commander Brigadier Salman Nazar at the chamber office.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Ejaz Qamar Kiani said the Rawalpindi chamber had extended full cooperation for the development, beautification and promotion of business activities in the city during his tenure.

Ijaz said the ongoing work on Ammar Chowk would be completed by December this year while the work on Kachehri Chowk would start in November as PC-1 of the project had also been approved.

He said the Rawalpindi chamber deserves congratulations for organizing the Gwadar and Balochistan conferences for the promotion of trade activities and strengthening industry ties.

The newly appointed station commander Brigadier Salman Nazar on the occasion said he was very optimistic and would work closely with the chamber to seek suggestions.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said there was an ideal relationship between the cantonment and the chamber expressed hope that the new station commanders would further strengthen this relationship.

He assured that all possible cooperation and assistance would be provided for the development projects of the city.

On the occasion, the participants offered Fateha for the late great scientist Dr Qadeer Khan and acknowledged his services for the beloved country.

Related Topics

Balochistan Business Gwadar Rawalpindi Chamber November December Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

11 minutes ago
 DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certifi ..

DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certificates to disable persons

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourned reference against private company

Court adjourned reference against private company

6 minutes ago
 48 new COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

6 minutes ago
 PTI to again form federal, provincial Govts on bas ..

PTI to again form federal, provincial Govts on basis of performance: Jhagra

6 minutes ago
 4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

4 kg drug recovered from Bahrain bound passenger

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.