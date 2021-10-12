RCCI holds farewell party for outgoing RCB station commander

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday arranged a farewell party in honour of the outgoing Station Commander of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday arranged a farewell party in honour of the outgoing Station Commander of Rawalpindi Cantonment board(RCB) Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kayani.

The station commander attended the ceremony along with the newly appointed station commander Brigadier Salman Nazar at the chamber office.

Speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Ejaz Qamar Kiani said the Rawalpindi chamber had extended full cooperation for the development, beautification and promotion of business activities in the city during his tenure.

Ijaz said the ongoing work on Ammar Chowk would be completed by December this year while the work on Kachehri Chowk would start in November as PC-1 of the project had also been approved.

He said the Rawalpindi chamber deserves congratulations for organizing the Gwadar and Balochistan conferences for the promotion of trade activities and strengthening industry ties.

The newly appointed station commander Brigadier Salman Nazar on the occasion said he was very optimistic and would work closely with the chamber to seek suggestions.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said there was an ideal relationship between the cantonment and the chamber expressed hope that the new station commanders would further strengthen this relationship.

He assured that all possible cooperation and assistance would be provided for the development projects of the city.

On the occasion, the participants offered Fateha for the late great scientist Dr Qadeer Khan and acknowledged his services for the beloved country.