RCCI Holds GB 'Business Opportunities Conference 2023' At KIU

Published June 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RCCI holds GB 'Business Opportunities Conference 2023' at KIU

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the 'Gilgit Baltistan Business Opportunities Conference 2023' at Karakoram International University (KIU) here on Wednesday.

The conference was aimed at exploring the true potential of GB, increasing networking and connectivity, exploring tourism, gemstone, minerals and hospitality sector, besides preparing recommendations to highlight the trade potential.

Top executives of RCCI Sakib Rafik, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, representatives from the GB government including Javaid Ali Manwa, GB Minister Finance, the KIU faculty members, Chairman GB Conference Khwaja Farooq, Former President Jaleel Malik and members of the business community and dignitaries participated.

