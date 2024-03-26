Open Menu

RCCI Host Annual Iftar Dinner In Honor Of Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) hosted an Annual Iftar Dinner in the honor of Islamabad based diplomats here on Monday.

President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq in his welcome remarks said that annual Iftar dinner was a regular activity of RCCI which aimed to bring together the diplomatic corps and business fraternity.

Group Leader RCCI, Sohail Altaf Aldo addressed on the occasion and stressed for ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful solution of Palestine.

Beside a number of diplomats, representatives of Women Chamber, district and local administrations, Anjuman-e-Tajiran, TDAP, politicians and media reps also attended the dinner.

