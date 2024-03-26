RCCI Host Annual Iftar Dinner In Honor Of Diplomats
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) hosted an Annual Iftar Dinner in the honor of Islamabad based diplomats here on Monday.
President RCCI, Saqib Rafiq in his welcome remarks said that annual Iftar dinner was a regular activity of RCCI which aimed to bring together the diplomatic corps and business fraternity.
Group Leader RCCI, Sohail Altaf Aldo addressed on the occasion and stressed for ceasefire in Gaza and peaceful solution of Palestine.
Beside a number of diplomats, representatives of Women Chamber, district and local administrations, Anjuman-e-Tajiran, TDAP, politicians and media reps also attended the dinner.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT3 minutes ago
-
-13 minutes ago
-
Senator Talha joins PPP, envisions broader role in political trajectory22 minutes ago
-
President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges22 minutes ago
-
Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens23 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack41 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail, inspect facilities43 minutes ago
-
PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers43 minutes ago
-
Measures against dengue reviewed43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to complete TAPI gas pipeline project : Musadik Malik43 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese Killed in blast, Shangla53 minutes ago
-
62 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering53 minutes ago