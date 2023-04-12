RCCI hosts Iftar dinner in honour of diplomat community

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted an Iftar Dinner in honour of the Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats and Commercial Counselors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted an Iftar Dinner in honour of the Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Diplomats and Commercial Counselors.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, many ambassadors and diplomats, including the Dean of Ambassadors, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Mulamov, Ambassador of Turkiye, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Iran, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Morroco participated in the event.

Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastigir and Federal Minister of Petroleum Musadiq Malik were also present on the occasion.

RCCI Group Leader Sohail Altaf and President Saqib Rafiq thanked the ambassadors, dignitaries and businessmen for the overwhelming gathering.

President Saqib Rafiq said that Rawalpindi Chamber considers the diplomatic community an essential pillar for promoting trade ties, and RCCI always believes in better connectivity with all diplomats.

RCCI Iftar dinner for diplomats was being held every year to promote a positive and true image of the country, he added.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, President FCCI, Dr Khurram Tariq, President Small Chamber Tariq Jadoon, President WCCI Rifat Shaheen, members of the executive committee and representatives of district and local administrations, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and a large number of members and businessmen attended the Iftar dinner.