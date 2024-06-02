RCCI-ICCI Join Hands To Resolve Business Community Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) of the twin cities have reiterated their firm resolve collective efforts to solve the issues of the business community.
Both the chambers also agreed to organize joint events to promote industrial and commercial activities for the benefit of the region.
A joint working group comprising members from both sides will be established to further enhance collaboration and cooperation between the two chambers.
According to spokesman Rawalpindi Chamber, a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its president Saqib Rafiq visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) on Sunday, during which a delegation level meeting was held between the two chambers. During the meeting, problems being faced by the business community of the twin cities was discussed.
Industrial zones, expo center, alternative dispute resolution, issues related to FBR, RDA, CDA, close contact with the district administration and government officials and the business community were also discussed in detail during the meeting.
Saqib Rafique, president RCCI on the occasion underlined the need to establish a business facilitation center (BFC) for the close coordination for the promotion of business and industrial activities Establishment of expo centers and industrial zones are inevitable, both cities are expanding, to promote SMEs and reduce traffic pressure from the city, it is necessary to establish industrial and economic zones around the ring road, he suggested.
Saqib also proposed to follow the pattern of Central Business District (CBD) for commercial activities.
Long-term policies are required for sustainable growth and projects completions, he added.
He observed that the many disputes were linked with the demarcation of boundaries of twin cities which further create hurdles for commercial activities either the issue are police matters or road construction etc.
President ICC, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari assured the delegation that the problems of the business community of the twin cities would be redressed with joint efforts.
It was agreed during the meeting that the two chambers would regularly meet on a fortnight basis.
Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad and member Executive Committee Ikram Ur Rehman were also included in the delegation. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari, former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtavari, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Jamshed, former President of Islamabad Women's Chamber Naima Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 777 emergencies in May17 minutes ago
-
People throng to swimming pools to beat scorching heat17 minutes ago
-
Education is top priority of incumbent govt: Wani27 minutes ago
-
7-day anti-polio campaign to commence tomorrow27 minutes ago
-
APHC stresses Kashmir settlement through dialogue37 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of renowned Pashto artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah57 minutes ago
-
PHA begins in-house cultivation of sustainable grass57 minutes ago
-
Reduction in 'Mianwali Express 'train fare demanded:1 hour ago
-
Parents to administer measles vaccine to children:DC2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Hyderabad cylinder blast climbs to 102 hours ago
-
Inamullah completes PhD in Pashto2 hours ago
-
MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water3 hours ago