RCCI-ICCI join hands to resolve business community issues

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) of the twin cities have reiterated their firm resolve collective efforts to solve the issues of the business community.

Both the chambers also agreed to organize joint events to promote industrial and commercial activities for the benefit of the region.

A joint working group comprising members from both sides will be established to further enhance collaboration and cooperation between the two chambers.

According to spokesman Rawalpindi Chamber, a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by its president Saqib Rafiq visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) on Sunday, during which a delegation level meeting was held between the two chambers. During the meeting, problems being faced by the business community of the twin cities was discussed.

Industrial zones, expo center, alternative dispute resolution, issues related to FBR, RDA, CDA, close contact with the district administration and government officials and the business community were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Saqib Rafique, president RCCI on the occasion underlined the need to establish a business facilitation center (BFC) for the close coordination for the promotion of business and industrial activities Establishment of expo centers and industrial zones are inevitable, both cities are expanding, to promote SMEs and reduce traffic pressure from the city, it is necessary to establish industrial and economic zones around the ring road, he suggested.

Saqib also proposed to follow the pattern of Central Business District (CBD) for commercial activities.

Long-term policies are required for sustainable growth and projects completions, he added.

He observed that the many disputes were linked with the demarcation of boundaries of twin cities which further create hurdles for commercial activities either the issue are police matters or road construction etc.

President ICC, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari assured the delegation that the problems of the business community of the twin cities would be redressed with joint efforts.

It was agreed during the meeting that the two chambers would regularly meet on a fortnight basis.

Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad and member Executive Committee Ikram Ur Rehman were also included in the delegation. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari, former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtavari, Khalid Chaudhry, Sheikh Jamshed, former President of Islamabad Women's Chamber Naima Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.