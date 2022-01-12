UrduPoint.com

RCCI ICS 2022 Summit Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 07:52 PM

RCCI ICS 2022 Summit concludes

International Chambers Summit (ICS)2022, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), concluded on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :International Chambers Summit (ICS)2022, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), concluded on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while speaking on the occasion, said that the business community has reservations about the mini-budget.

He said that the summit demanded that the government withdraw 17% of sales tax on medicines and infant milk, adding identity cards on purchasers to be abolished.

Nadeem also informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had endorsed the anti-bribery Chamber campaign.

The two-day chambers summit held at a local hotel was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Razzaq Dawood, more than 60 chamber presidents from across Pakistan, including nine women's chambers and nine small chamber presidents.

A women's convention was also held on the sidelines of the conference.

The women presidents highlighted the issues facing businesswomen and made recommendations.

On the last day of the conference, the presidents of the chambers also had a meeting with the foreign ambassadors at the breakfast and suggestions were given.

A joint declaration was also prepared on the 14th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, which will be communicated to the concerned ministries, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Hotel Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 1 ..

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal adjourned till Feb 1

17 seconds ago
 World Customs Day to be celebrated on Jan 20 in Su ..

World Customs Day to be celebrated on Jan 20 in Sukkur

18 seconds ago
 CM, Governor Punjab agree to accelerate measures f ..

CM, Governor Punjab agree to accelerate measures for people's prosperity

20 seconds ago
 Kazakh President Arrives in Almaty to Meet With Co ..

Kazakh President Arrives in Almaty to Meet With Counter-terrorism Task Force - S ..

21 seconds ago
 Parts of Kenya suffer through second day of power ..

Parts of Kenya suffer through second day of power cuts

23 seconds ago
 Muguruza 'manages anxiety' to make winning start t ..

Muguruza 'manages anxiety' to make winning start to season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.