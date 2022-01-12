RCCI ICS 2022 Summit concludes

International Chambers Summit (ICS)2022, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), concluded on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :International Chambers Summit (ICS)2022, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), concluded on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while speaking on the occasion, said that the business community has reservations about the mini-budget.

He said that the summit demanded that the government withdraw 17% of sales tax on medicines and infant milk, adding identity cards on purchasers to be abolished.

Nadeem also informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had endorsed the anti-bribery Chamber campaign.

The two-day chambers summit held at a local hotel was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Razzaq Dawood, more than 60 chamber presidents from across Pakistan, including nine women's chambers and nine small chamber presidents.

A women's convention was also held on the sidelines of the conference.

The women presidents highlighted the issues facing businesswomen and made recommendations.

On the last day of the conference, the presidents of the chambers also had a meeting with the foreign ambassadors at the breakfast and suggestions were given.

A joint declaration was also prepared on the 14th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, which will be communicated to the concerned ministries, he added.