RCCI IES 2023 on March 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day International Education Summit (IES) 2023, organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), will be held from March 4 to 5.

According to a statement, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq said that the Education policy had not been formulated considering the industry's demand in Pakistan.

"It is regrettable that in Pakistan only 1.77 per cent of GDP was spent on the education sector whereas developed countries are spending more than 5% of GDP on education," he added.