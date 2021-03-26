RCCI inks MOU with Beijing Huahe International

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co. Ltd aiming to strengthen mutual understanding between the trade and investment circles of China and Pakistan.

The document was signed by RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza and Liu Chuanwu, President, Beijing Huahe International Business Consulting Co. The signing ceremony was held on a virtual platform here Thursday while Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik and members of the executive committee, were also present on the occasion.

President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with China. He said that RCCI desires to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral trade relations for the mutual benefit of the two organisations.

He said both the entities needed to promote high level contacts and visits, which would further cement bilateral trade relations.

President Liu Chuanwu, also assured full assistance and cooperation to facilitate both entities for the exchange of delegations and organising exhibitions and business opportunity conferences.