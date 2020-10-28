UrduPoint.com
RCCI Inks MOU With Pakistan Southern Africa Trade Federation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:24 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan South Africa Trade Federation(PSATF) aiming to boost trade, increase exports and networking between Pakistan and South Africa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan South Africa Trade Federation(PSATF) aiming to boost trade, increase exports and networking between Pakistan and South Africa.

The document was signed by RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza and Pakistan South Africa PSATF Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Memon.

The signing ceremony was held on a virtual platform which was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee, Chairman Regional Trade Khursheed Barlas and other members of the chamber while TDAP Director Zulfiqar Langa, PSATF's Saleem Shakur and Zulfiqar Abbasi participated through virtual platform.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza said the Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with African countries.

Under the Africa Trade Forum and the government's Look Africa policy, our focus was to explore new markets. The MoU will strengthen the Chamber's Charter, he added.

Trade and Investment Attache Humaira Israr said that all kinds of assistance was being provided to exporters to promote trade. The diplomatic mission is working hard to remove obstacles related to banking channels and NOCs. She welcomed Chamber's suggestions and efforts to promote trade and improve networking.

PSATF Chairman Muhammad Rafique Memon said that the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation would work together for the exchange of delegations and organizing exhibitions.

TDAP Deputy Director Zulfiqar Langa welcomed the MoU and said that his organization has been working more actively than before. New marketing methods are being adopted so that Pakistani products can be better introduced in South Africa.

