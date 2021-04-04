UrduPoint.com
RCCI Lauds Decrease In POL Prices, Urges Govt To Pass On Benefits To Masses

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

RCCI lauds decrease in POL prices, urges Govt to pass on benefits to masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza while lauding the move of the Government to reduce petroleum prices said that it should ensure the impact of the cuts must be shifted to the masses.

Petrol and diesel prices have a direct impact on transportation costs, he added.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the inflation rate in March was nine percent. The government will have to take emergency measures to control inflation. Ramazan is approaching and we urged the Government to take immediate steps to control the food inflation and all relevant departments must be directed to put a check on the balance between supply and demand.

The president added that more than 800 million had flowed into Roshan digital account.

This is a good government scheme. This will help the government to reduce the budget deficit. However, President Nasir Mirza has expressed grave concern over the growing trade deficit. According to the Ministry of Commerce data, the trade deficit has risen to close to around $3 billion in March this year, compared to $1.5 billion in March last year. In the first nine months of the current financial year, the trade deficit has increased to more than $21 billion, compared to about $17billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Increasing the trade deficit will upset the balance of payments, RCCI chief cautioned. The rupee will depreciate further, inflation will rise, foreign debt will rise and the overall economy will weaken further, so the government should take immediate steps to overcome the problem of trade deficit, he added.

