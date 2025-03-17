Open Menu

RCCI Lauds PM Shahbaz For Engaging Business Stakeholders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

RCCI lauds PM Shahbaz for engaging business stakeholders

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative to engage business leaders in policy discussions, particularly regarding the upcoming budget.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative to engage business leaders in policy discussions, particularly regarding the upcoming budget. RCCI President Usman Shaukat commended this consultative approach, emphasizing that it will foster mutual trust and cooperation between the government and the business community.

“We appreciate the government’s serious commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community,” said Usman Shaukat in a statement issued on Monday.

President RCCI interacted with PM Shahbaz Sharif during sectoral review meetings at the Prime Minister’s House.

The discussions focused on key economic issues, including, Policy continuity for economic stability, Industrialization and incentives for emerging sectors, Tax reductions to ease the burden on businesses and Export promotion for sustainable economic growth.

President Usman Shaukat highlighted the importance of stable economic policies and stressed the need for initiatives that enhance exports and investment opportunities. The meeting was part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing dialogue with chamber presidents nationwide, ensuring inclusive decision-making for the country’s economic progress.

He further expressed optimism that such government-business interactions would lead to sustainable economic growth, investment-friendly policies, and improved business conditions.

Recent Stories

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

5 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s ..

LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s plea for defamation tribunals

17 minutes ago
 PTI worker remanded to FIA for 3 days over Jaffar ..

PTI worker remanded to FIA for 3 days over Jaffar Express social media posts

5 minutes ago
 RCCI lauds PM Shahbaz for engaging business stakeh ..

RCCI lauds PM Shahbaz for engaging business stakeholders

5 minutes ago
 Rally holds in Solidarity with Jaffar Express Terr ..

Rally holds in Solidarity with Jaffar Express Terrorist Attack Victims and Armed ..

6 minutes ago
 DIG chairs meeting on motorway protective fencing

DIG chairs meeting on motorway protective fencing

6 minutes ago
IT education introduces in 16 institutions with fi ..

IT education introduces in 16 institutions with five specialised courses: NA tol ..

13 minutes ago
 Finance Minister never made statement about govt e ..

Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: M ..

27 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman emphasizes aesthetic landscaping for ..

CDA Chairman emphasizes aesthetic landscaping for Jinnah Square and Tayyip Erdog ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajud ..

Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation

37 minutes ago
 Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant i ..

Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..

32 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan