RCCI Lauds PM Shahbaz For Engaging Business Stakeholders
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative to engage business leaders in policy discussions, particularly regarding the upcoming budget.
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s initiative to engage business leaders in policy discussions, particularly regarding the upcoming budget. RCCI President Usman Shaukat commended this consultative approach, emphasizing that it will foster mutual trust and cooperation between the government and the business community.
“We appreciate the government’s serious commitment to addressing the concerns of the business community,” said Usman Shaukat in a statement issued on Monday.
President RCCI interacted with PM Shahbaz Sharif during sectoral review meetings at the Prime Minister’s House.
The discussions focused on key economic issues, including, Policy continuity for economic stability, Industrialization and incentives for emerging sectors, Tax reductions to ease the burden on businesses and Export promotion for sustainable economic growth.
President Usman Shaukat highlighted the importance of stable economic policies and stressed the need for initiatives that enhance exports and investment opportunities. The meeting was part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing dialogue with chamber presidents nationwide, ensuring inclusive decision-making for the country’s economic progress.
He further expressed optimism that such government-business interactions would lead to sustainable economic growth, investment-friendly policies, and improved business conditions.
