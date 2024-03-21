Open Menu

RCCI Launched Tree Plantation At Potohar Triangle

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 11:27 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has launched a large-scale plantation and clean-up campaign titled “Plant for Pakistan "to build a green belt around Potohar Triangle, Soan Bridge and along the banks of Nullah Lai.

RCCI President and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Khattak, Brigadier Ejaz Qamar Kiani, and Chief Conservator Forests Department Sh. Saqib Mahmood, Vice President Faisal Shahzad and EC Members launched the drive by planting trees at the green belt and banks of Nullah Lai.

Earlier, President and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq visited Missa Keswal near Gujar khan and participated in the plantation drive.

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Green Punjab Initiative 2024-27, RCCI in collaboration with the Forest Department, and schools had started a plantation and cleanliness drive aimed to increase the scenery of the city.

Saqib said that the project will not only beautify the city but will add to the environment of the vicinity.

Youth, especially school students and civil society, local dignitaries, business community and a large number of chamber members were involved in this campaign.

SOS School and Divisional Public School students along with their faculty also participated in the drive and planted more than 2000 plants.

