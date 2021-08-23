UrduPoint.com

RCCI Looking For Formation Of New Afghan Govt For Restoration Of Trade Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) intend to look forward to the establishment of the Afghan government so that the trade activities between the two countries could be expanded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) intend to look forward to the establishment of the Afghan government so that the trade activities between the two countries could be expanded.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that "we have also discussed with the government of Pakistan to involve in this matter so that it could create good economic growth.

" He said that Pakistan was the largest trading partner in Afghanistan and added that the bilateral trade between the two countries was close to one billion Dollars, which could be doubled in the next few years.

Afghanistan was an important gateway to Central Asia in the context of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.

"Our main focus and priority are on increasing opportunities for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

