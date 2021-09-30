RCCI new president elected unopposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Nadeem Rauf was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here on Thursday as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Talat Awan Vice President were also elected unopposed.

According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion, Nadeem Rauf assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for a solution to their problems.

The newly-elected office-bearers would take charge of their duties on Oct 1.

Meanwhile, the RCCI in its 61st Annual General Meeting approved the annual report and accounts of the departing executive committee.