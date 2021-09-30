UrduPoint.com

RCCI New President Elected Unopposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:39 PM

RCCI new president elected unopposed

Nadeem Rauf was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here on Thursday as no one submitted nomination papers against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Nadeem Rauf was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here on Thursday as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Talat Awan Vice President were also elected unopposed.

According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion, Nadeem Rauf assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for a solution to their problems.

The newly-elected office-bearers would take charge of their duties on Oct 1.

Meanwhile, the RCCI in its 61st Annual General Meeting approved the annual report and accounts of the departing executive committee.

Related Topics

Business Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Industry Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

26 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

26 minutes ago
 Sale of fruits, vegetables, essential items at fix ..

Sale of fruits, vegetables, essential items at fixed prices ensured

1 minute ago
 Haider Ali inspired Northern chase down 201

Haider Ali inspired Northern chase down 201

1 minute ago
 MNA Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of jo ..

MNA Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of journalist Gulshan Shaikh

1 minute ago
 LCCI elects new body unopposed

LCCI elects new body unopposed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.