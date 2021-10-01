UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The newly-elected office-bearers of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) have taken the charges of their offices during a ceremony held on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, Nadeem Rauf took oath as new President of RCCI while Asim Malik as Senior Vice President and Talat Awan as Vice President Newly elected office bearers have started work in their offices from October 1 while Outgoing President Muhammad Nasir Mirza formally handed over the RCCI office charge to Nadeem Rauf in the 61st Annual General Meeting of the RCCI.

Nadeem during his first speech as President RCCI said that the prime objective of the chamber was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors, provide maximum facilitation to members and dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region.

He said that RCCI would approach ministries, government departments, FBR and others for early resolution of the issues faced by the business community.

The newly elected President also thanked group leader, former presidents and seniors for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfill the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone would be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

Outgoing President Nasir Mirza congratulated the new office bearers and expressed hope that the new team will continue the policies and carry the RCCI's values and legacy.

