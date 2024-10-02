RCCI Newly Elected Body Sworn In
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers and executive members of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the term 2024-2026 was held at a local hotel in which the newly elected body took oath of office.
Usman Shaukat was sworn in as the President of RCCI, Khalid Farooq Qazi assumed office as the Senior Vice President and Fahad Barlas was appointed as the Vice President. The oath was administered by Sohail Altaf, who congratulated the newly elected officials and executive members on their successful election.
Sohail Altaf, Group Leader of RCCI, appreciated the commendable efforts of the outgoing team and extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members.
He emphasized the critical role the Chamber plays in supporting the business community and expressed confidence in the new leadership's ability to take RCCI to greater heights.
The event was attended by RCCI's former presidents, members from trade associations, diplomats, friends from the media, and a large number of RCCI members.
Usman Shaukat in his address, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and the executive team.
He outlined his vision for RCCI, focusing on enhancing member services, promoting trade and investment, and strengthening ties with both local and international business communities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constable killed on resistance in dacoity12 seconds ago
-
Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle17 seconds ago
-
Awareness campaigns necessary to curb spread of Chikungunya, Dengue & Malaria: Expert31 seconds ago
-
Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team to play National Deaf Cricket Championship10 minutes ago
-
PTI's agitative politics to cost dearly to Pakistan: Akbar S Babar11 minutes ago
-
KFM Chief lauds PM Shahbaz's address to UNGA seeking early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue20 minutes ago
-
Japanese language enables Pakistani youth to brighten their futures20 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah for stern action against PTI's tactics20 minutes ago
-
Franklin Covey trains HEC Officers20 minutes ago
-
BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka20 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested20 minutes ago
-
17 Kashmiris killed by Indian troops including one child in September in IIOJK21 minutes ago