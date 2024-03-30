Open Menu

RCCI Office Will Remain Open On Sunday For Renewal Of Membership

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The membership department of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will remain open on Sunday to facilitate the members for membership renewal process as March 31 is the last date for renewal.

In a statement, Saqib Rafiq President RCCI said that they had already intimated and advised the members to get the chamber's membership renewed on or before the last date. Members have to submit the required documents, and deposit the prescribed fee, he said.

The president further that for members' ease, fee could be paid online and a WhatsApp number had also been provided on which members can renew their membership at home by sending a copy of the paid fee and tax return, he added.

