RCCI Office Will Remain Open On Sunday For Renewal Of Membership
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The membership department of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will remain open on Sunday to facilitate the members for membership renewal process as March 31 is the last date for renewal
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The membership department of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will remain open on Sunday to facilitate the members for membership renewal process as March 31 is the last date for renewal.
In a statement, Saqib Rafiq President RCCI said that they had already intimated and advised the members to get the chamber's membership renewed on or before the last date. Members have to submit the required documents, and deposit the prescribed fee, he said.
The president further that for members' ease, fee could be paid online and a WhatsApp number had also been provided on which members can renew their membership at home by sending a copy of the paid fee and tax return, he added.
Recent Stories
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
Football: English Premier League results
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering ..
Somalia parliament approves parts of election overhaul plan
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewer ..
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary
Police arrest suspect in injured condition
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP1 minute ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate1 minute ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
IG Punjab's another positive initiative for health welfare of children suffering from cerebral palsy20 minutes ago
-
3,000 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali (AS)20 minutes ago
-
PTV's special live "Ramazan Pakistan" transmission gains popularity among viewers20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition1 hour ago
-
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town1 hour ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings2 hours ago
-
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering2 hours ago
-
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development2 hours ago
-
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'2 hours ago