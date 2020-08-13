UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Organises A Webinar On Defence Production Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

RCCI organises a webinar on defence production day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized a webinar on Defence Production Day as part of its ongoing Virtual Rawal Expo.

Director Coordination of Defence Export Promotion board (DEPO) Brigadier Syed Ali Ammar gave a detailed presentation on export of defense products on behalf of DEPO.

He said the DEPO was taking several steps for the manufacture and promotion of defence products in Pakistan and abroad.

Ammar said the efforts of RCCI in organizing the Webinar was commendable. The proposal of RCCI for setting up of Expo Center in Rawalpindi/Islamabad was workable and the we support it.

In his brief address on the occasion, RCCI President Saboor Maik said the purpose of this webinar was to provide an opportunity to exhibitors and visitors to explore the investment opportunities and facilities available in the defense products sector.

"Through B2B meetings this also gives an opportunity to get important information regarding import and export,"he said.

More than 11 defence attachés posted in different countries also attended the Webinar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

1 minute ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

1 minute ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

31 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

46 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.