RCCI organises a webinar on defence production day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized a webinar on Defence Production Day as part of its ongoing Virtual Rawal Expo.

Director Coordination of Defence Export Promotion board (DEPO) Brigadier Syed Ali Ammar gave a detailed presentation on export of defense products on behalf of DEPO.

He said the DEPO was taking several steps for the manufacture and promotion of defence products in Pakistan and abroad.

Ammar said the efforts of RCCI in organizing the Webinar was commendable. The proposal of RCCI for setting up of Expo Center in Rawalpindi/Islamabad was workable and the we support it.

In his brief address on the occasion, RCCI President Saboor Maik said the purpose of this webinar was to provide an opportunity to exhibitors and visitors to explore the investment opportunities and facilities available in the defense products sector.

"Through B2B meetings this also gives an opportunity to get important information regarding import and export,"he said.

More than 11 defence attachés posted in different countries also attended the Webinar.