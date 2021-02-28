UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Organises Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

RCCI organises Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park Rawalpindi which was visited by a large number of ambassadors, High Commissioners, Commercial Counselors and diplomats.

Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm in her tweet appreciated RCCI for its efforts for promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions. She also discussed investment opportunities in liveable cities hand in hand with tackling climate changes and creating jobs.

She said it was a great visit and I am happy to know that RCCI has become the first Green Chamber in Pakistan by installing a Solar system and rain water harvesting and recharge system in the building.

Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabie, Yemeni Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Nepal Ambassador, and German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck visited different stalls at expo and appreciated the projects.

Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza gave them a short briefing on RCCI current and ongoing projects and programmes.

He said that the purpose of the expo is to promote business activities. The expo will provide information on the housing and construction sectors, as well as information on various construction projects under one roof to investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Water German Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Nepal Denmark Chamber Topi Commerce Industry Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

36 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

51 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.