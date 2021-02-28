RCCI organises Build 2021 Expo & Construction Trade Fair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organised a Build 2021 Expo and Construction Trade Fair at Topi Rakh Complex Ayub Park Rawalpindi which was visited by a large number of ambassadors, High Commissioners, Commercial Counselors and diplomats.

Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm in her tweet appreciated RCCI for its efforts for promoting trade activities and organizing exhibitions. She also discussed investment opportunities in liveable cities hand in hand with tackling climate changes and creating jobs.

She said it was a great visit and I am happy to know that RCCI has become the first Green Chamber in Pakistan by installing a Solar system and rain water harvesting and recharge system in the building.

Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim, Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabie, Yemeni Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Nepal Ambassador, and German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck visited different stalls at expo and appreciated the projects.

Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza gave them a short briefing on RCCI current and ongoing projects and programmes.

He said that the purpose of the expo is to promote business activities. The expo will provide information on the housing and construction sectors, as well as information on various construction projects under one roof to investors.