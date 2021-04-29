UrduPoint.com
RCCI Organises Virtual "China-Hong Kong" Trade Forum

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:37 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF) chapter 'China and Hong Kong here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF) chapter 'China and Hong Kong here on Thursday.

Commercial and trade consular stationed in China and Hong Kong spoke in detail about the demand for Pakistani products, barriers to exports, banking channels, value addition and marketing.

Badar-u-Zaman, Trade & Investment Counsellor Beijing while speaking on the occasion said that spinning and cotton yarn have still in high demand in China, however, we need to upgrade the products according to the Chinese new policy. Trade Consular at Guangzhou, Muhammad Irfan highlighting the trade opportunities gave suggestions regarding language barriers, display centre and branding.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary, China Desk, Ministry of Commerce, Arsalan Ahmed, said that exporters and entrepreneurs needed more information and training.

President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza in his address said that China was Pakistan's largest trading partner and there was a need to focus on other sectors apart from the traditional ones.

He said that the gem (precious stone) sector was in high demand in Hong Kong while the machinery, seafood and construction sectors also needed to be addressed.

"The government to ensure the provision of training and labs to the concerned institutions for certification and standardization so that the products can be introduced abroad with value addition, he added.

Earlier, addressing the forum, Consul General of Hong Kong Bilal Ahmed Butt said that the holding of a trade forum under the auspices of Rawalpindi Chamber was commendable and the rest of the chambers should follow suit.

Javed Iqbal, Director, Hong Kong Trade Forum, said that priority should be given to cold chain, certification and product valuation.

Chairman Forum, Khurshid Barlas said that the Rawalpindi Chamber had increased networking through virtual platforms to promote business activities.

A larger number of members attended the session via Zoom.

