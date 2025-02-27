Open Menu

RCCI Organized Awareness Session On Waterborne Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Standing Committee on Healthcare, under the organized an impactful awareness session on waterborne diseases here on Thursday. The session aimed to create awareness on the causes, preventive measures and the treatment methods to the waterborne disease.

The session which was organized under the presidency of VP Fahad Barlas and Chairman Dr. Mazhar Qayyum, featured an insightful address by Dr. Farhat Abbas, with Dr. Rafiq Ahmad (Deputy Director Operations, Punjab Healthcare Commission) as the chief guest.

Former RCCI President Dr. Shimail Daud Arain and the committee members participated in the discussion.

Key topics included the challenges faced by the healthcare industry, regulatory barriers, access to essential healthcare products, and the economic impact on the sector.

Participants shared strategies for improving healthcare delivery, strengthening supply chains, and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.

