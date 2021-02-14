RCCI organizes eye camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry RCCI organized one-day camp for eye patients here on Sunday.

During camp, ophthalmologist examined 400 patients free of cost and provided medicine to the needy patients.

Besides, free spectacles were also available as per medical prescription.

Senior Vice President RCCI Usman Ashraf addressing on the occasion said that RCCI provided maximum facilities to deserving persons and would continue to hold camps in future.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and play their effective role to help the ailing humanity.