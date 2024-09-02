RCCI Organizes 'Hum Se Hai Pakistan'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a spirit of national pride and recognition of the vital role of women in Pakistan’s development and progress, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has organized the event titled, “Hum Se Hai Pakistan - Celebrating Independence Day 2024” at the chamber house.
According to the details, Beenish Fatima, Chief Traffic Officer of City Traffic Police, was the chief guest on the occasion.
Several distinguished personalities, including Kanwal Cheema, Founder and CEO of My Impact Meter , Abida Malik, President of Behbud Association and Awais Manzoor Tarar, Additional Director General RDA also attended the event. These notable figures, along with other esteemed guests, were welcomed by RCCI President Saqib Rafiq and Group Leader Sohail Altaf.
The event marked the month of independence and celebrated the invaluable contributions of women across various sectors.
The core focus of the event was women's empowerment. Success stories of women who have made significant strides in their respective fields were shared, serving as inspiration for all attendees. The event also featured the distribution of shields and certificates to recognize and honor these women’s achievements and contributions.
The event witnessed a strong presence from RCCI including Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, and Executive Member Sadia Zia who warmly welcomed the Chief Guest in their remarks.
Gull Zeba, in her closing remarks, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the participants for their active involvement. A large number of women members also actively participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan tackles 715 emergencies in August12 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK – a facade of democracy behind a mask of military might12 minutes ago
-
Rising stray dog menace alarms capital’s residents52 minutes ago
-
3 gangs busted, 8 robbers arrested12 hours ago
-
Robbers kill man on resistance12 hours ago
-
DC Okara vows to empower farmers with Kisan card initiative12 hours ago
-
First-year student crushed to death by landslide at Tarbela dam12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage in medium flood12 hours ago
-
Punjab launches rural cleaning drive, 'Suthra Punjab' program to tackle garbage, sewage issues12 hours ago
-
Focal person claims rainwater cleared in record time12 hours ago
-
Focal person Rain emergency Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciates Civic agencies for dewatering rain water13 hours ago