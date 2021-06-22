UrduPoint.com
RCCI Organizes VITF Asia-Pacific, Asia Oceania

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:31 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)on Tuesday organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF)chapter Asia-Pacific and Asia Oceania

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)on Tuesday organized the Virtual International Trade Forum (VITF)chapter Asia-Pacific and Asia Oceania.

Addressing the opening session of the Forum, Chamber President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the purpose of the trade forum was to explore trade and export related opportunities in Asia-Pacific countries.

"With a growing middle class, and an affinity for the Asia Pacific and Oceania region, products and brands, there are good opportunities to increase our exports of goods and services in this competitive region, "he added.

He said that the Chamber was trying to strengthen these contacts through virtual platforms where contacts with other countries have been affected due to the COVID-19.

Zeeshan Khanzada, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Commerce also joined the session and lauded RCCI efforts for organizing the trade forum and added that the Government was focusing on exploring new markets.

Fahad Raza, Deputy Secretary, from Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Ashraf, Consul General, Trade & Investment in Sydney, Australia, Ms. Fouzia Chaudhry, Trade and Investment Minister in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tahir Habib Cheema, Trade and Investment Counselor in Tokyo Japan, Muhammad Farukh Sharif, Trade and Investment Counsellor in Bangkok Thailand, Shafqat Ali Khan Niazi, Trade & Investment Counsellor in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Ali Qayyum Raja, Trade and Investment Attach in Hanoi, Vietnam, Imran Razzak, Trade and Investment Counsellor in South Korea attended the forum as guest speakers and shared their views regarding, bilateral trade, investment, challenges and opportunities in Asia Pacific and Oceania Region.

