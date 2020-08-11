UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Organizes Webinar Of Pak-Japan Trade To Promote Networking & Exports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

RCCI organizes Webinar of Pak-Japan trade to promote networking & Exports

Trade and Investment Counselor in Japan Tahir Habib Cheema has said that "Our trade office is focused on trade, investment, skilled manpower and tourism, and a number of steps are being taken to promote investment and bilateral trade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Trade and Investment Counselor in Japan Tahir Habib Cheema has said that "Our trade office is focused on trade, investment, skilled manpower and tourism, and a number of steps are being taken to promote investment and bilateral trade.

Addressing Webinar on Pak-Japan trade, organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday, the trade counselor said, joint ventures can be made in leather, textiles, food, agricultural machinery, auto parts and livestock. Chambers can play an important role in providing information and exchanging bilateral delegations. The Embassy is in touch with various chambers of commerce in Japan. Two companies are also participating in RCCI virtual Rawal Expo 2020, he added. He thanked the Rawalpindi Chamber for organizing the webinar and said that it was an unique idea.

The event organization, Reed Exhibitions (Japan Chapter) has also given a presentation on it by the embassy and they were very impressed.

Earlier, RCCI president Saboor Malik in his brief address said that the purpose of the webinar was to provide an opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to explore the investment opportunities, facilities and import-export existing in Japan. Get important information about Japan is an important country for bilateral trade. Japanese technology has a reputation for automobiles, spare parts and machinery, he added.

Chairman Rawal Expo Nasir Mirza briefed the participants about Virtual Rawal Expo. He said that due to the Corona epidemic and lockdown, the Rawalpindi Chamber took an important step and organized the expo on a virtual platform which is the first of its kind in Pakistan. The expo will help us to promote the positive image of Pakistan and strengthen trade ties and networking with the world. An online platform is provided in seven different languages. The expo will run until August 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Chambers Of Commerce Rawalpindi Nasir Japan Chamber August 2020 Commerce Textile Event Industry

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

31 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

37 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

46 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.