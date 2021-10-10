RCCI pays tribute to Dr Qadeer Khan

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) paid tribute to the renowned nuclear scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan here on Sunday.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf in a statement expressed deep sorrow over the demise of an eminent nuclear scientist.

He said that Dr Qadeer was undoubtedly a national hero and Pakistan's business community was grieved on the loss of Mohsin-e-Pakistan.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, group Leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents and other officials attended the funeral of eminent scientist, Dr Qadeer.

"We are saddened over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and his death is a great tragedy for the country", he said.

Nadeem Rauf also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty keep the deceased in His mercy and encourage his family to bear this trauma.

